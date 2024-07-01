FY2025 Earnings Forecast for R1 RCM Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2028 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

RCM stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 17.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,507 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 229,395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 419.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,309 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 31.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

