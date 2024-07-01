Franklin Covey Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Franklin Covey Trading Up 3.4 %

FC opened at $38.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $504.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,862,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 45,290 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.