Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) vs. Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Portage Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portage Biotech and Comstock Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$104.61 million ($8.34) -0.03 Comstock Resources $1.57 billion 1.94 $211.12 million $0.22 47.18

Profitability

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Portage Biotech and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A -177.66% -129.14% Comstock Resources 4.27% 1.25% 0.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Portage Biotech and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portage Biotech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Comstock Resources 2 6 2 0 2.00

Portage Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,905.66%. Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.25%. Given Portage Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Portage Biotech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portage Biotech



Portage Biotech Inc., a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

About Comstock Resources



Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

