Brokerages Set CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) PT at $5.37

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.37.

CINT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

CINT opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CI&T has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.93 million, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.09.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in CI&T by 23.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CI&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in CI&T by 168.7% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CI&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 58,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

