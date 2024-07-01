Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives $32.30 Average PT from Analysts

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fortrea by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,938,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,075,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 40,301.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 132,190 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 1st quarter worth $31,760,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 1st quarter worth $630,000.

Shares of FTRE opened at $23.34 on Friday. Fortrea has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -16.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

