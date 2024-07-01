Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Target Price at C$9.20

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.20.

EQX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinox Gold

Insider Transactions at Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total transaction of C$401,886.42.

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.