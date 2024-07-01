argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $525.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get argenx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on argenx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $430.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.97 and a 200 day moving average of $386.15. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.