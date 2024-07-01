argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $525.42.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
argenx Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARGX opened at $430.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.97 and a 200 day moving average of $386.15. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
See Also
