Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. In other news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $51,620. Insiders own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

CXB opened at C$1.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.68. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$177.80 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

