Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of PYCR opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paycor HCM by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,844,000 after buying an additional 710,370 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 38.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,020 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,233,000 after purchasing an additional 213,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,242,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

