Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Aimia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIMFF opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. Aimia has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.72.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

