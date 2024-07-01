Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Aimia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIMFF opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. Aimia has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.72.
Aimia Company Profile
