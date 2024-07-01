ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 20.2% in June

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.04.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
