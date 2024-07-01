Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Declines By 9.0%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,500 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 460,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Anglo American Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.