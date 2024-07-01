Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance
Shares of AFGVF opened at C$1.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36. Agfa-Gevaert has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.20.
About Agfa-Gevaert
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agfa-Gevaert
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Agfa-Gevaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfa-Gevaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.