Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance

Shares of AFGVF opened at C$1.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36. Agfa-Gevaert has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.20.

About Agfa-Gevaert

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals, Radiology Solutions, and CONOPS. The company's CONOPS segment engages in supply of film and chemicals, as well support services.

