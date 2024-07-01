Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,719,500 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 8,089,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.0 days.

Air Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 493.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

