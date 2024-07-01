Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in June

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 386,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.6 days.
Atos Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AEXAF opened at $1.26 on Monday. Atos has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.
About Atos
