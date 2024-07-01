AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Update

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

AB Science Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS ABSCF opened at $2.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. AB Science has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

AB Science Company Profile

AB Science SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

