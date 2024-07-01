Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 1,779,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Adriatic Metals stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

