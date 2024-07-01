Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 1,779,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
Adriatic Metals stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.37.
About Adriatic Metals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adriatic Metals
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.