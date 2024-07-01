Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,275,600 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 2,767,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.8 days.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Advantage Energy stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

