Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Savara in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

SVRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Savara Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $4.03 on Monday. Savara has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90. The company has a market cap of $556.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter valued at $9,683,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $3,827,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after buying an additional 1,874,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Savara by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,815,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after buying an additional 4,948,596 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

