United Community Banks, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. United Community Banks’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UCBI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $25.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United Community Banks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in United Community Banks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 140,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 408,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

