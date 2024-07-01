Brokers Set Expectations for Acuity Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Acuity Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $14.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ FY2025 earnings at $15.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AYI opened at $241.44 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $272.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.88.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

