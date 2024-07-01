Pfizer Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of -466.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.3% during the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.