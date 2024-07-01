Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for THOR Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS.

THO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $93.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter worth $3,807,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

