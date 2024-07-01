Brokers Offer Predictions for Phillips 66’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Phillips 66 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

PSX stock opened at $141.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $93.40 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 8,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.