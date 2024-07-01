Brokers Offer Predictions for Phillips 66’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Phillips 66 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS.
Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %
PSX stock opened at $141.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $93.40 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 8,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Phillips 66
In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Phillips 66 Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
