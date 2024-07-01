Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on NIKE, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NKE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $75.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85. NIKE has a 1-year low of $74.55 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 47,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 22,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in NIKE by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 44,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 62.6% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

