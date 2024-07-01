HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $360.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.48.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.52%.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

