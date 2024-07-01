Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.92) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $243.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.56. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $252.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.