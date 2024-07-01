Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.57. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2025 earnings at $15.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.67 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HD. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE HD opened at $344.24 on Monday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.