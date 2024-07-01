Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLD. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $112.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

