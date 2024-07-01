National Bank Financial Weighs in on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ATD opened at C$76.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$64.82 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.76.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.