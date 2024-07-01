Zacks Research Weighs in on Allegion plc’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Allegion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s FY2025 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALLE

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.38. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $110,740,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $66,449,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,122,000 after buying an additional 470,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,391,000 after buying an additional 441,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.