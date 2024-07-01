Zacks Research Weighs in on Allegion plc’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Allegion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s FY2025 earnings at $7.14 EPS.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Allegion Price Performance
NYSE ALLE opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.38. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16.
Allegion Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.
Insider Activity at Allegion
In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Allegion
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $110,740,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $66,449,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,122,000 after buying an additional 470,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,391,000 after buying an additional 441,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
