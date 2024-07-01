ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 17.2% in June

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AACG

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of AACG opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.