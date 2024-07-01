Financial Analysis: Lazydays (GORV) vs. The Competition

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lazydays to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Lazydays Competitors -3.03% -45.78% -5.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lazydays and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays Competitors 237 1223 1726 54 2.49

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Lazydays’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Lazydays has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ rivals have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.08 billion -$110.27 million -0.26 Lazydays Competitors $9.48 billion $263.48 million -9.01

Lazydays’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lazydays beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lazydays

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.