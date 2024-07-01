Analyzing Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -18.37% -34.38% -10.91% Plus Therapeutics -193.49% -805.57% -105.85%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 1 12 0 2.92 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and Plus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus price target of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.20%. Plus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 444.22%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Plus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $747.72 million 3.48 -$222.61 million ($2.17) -18.57 Plus Therapeutics $4.91 million 1.71 -$13.32 million ($3.04) -0.48

Plus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Plus Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system. It also sells single-use products, including cartridges for storing and delivering insulin, and infusion sets that connect the insulin pump to the user's body. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater used to update the pump software from a personal computer; Tandem Source, a web-based data management platform, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pumps, integrated CGMs, and supported blood glucose meters; and Sugarmate, a mobile app used to help people visualize diabetes therapy data. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

