Contrasting Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) & Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 15.62% 17.50% 5.18% Nostrum Oil & Gas -8.42% N/A -13.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $28.92 billion 1.93 $4.70 billion $3.66 17.22 Nostrum Oil & Gas $195.29 million 1.13 -$26.12 million ($0.37) -12.62

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3118.28, indicating that its stock price is 311,928% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 0 10 4 1 2.40 Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $71.56, suggesting a potential upside of 13.54%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.