Contrasting MIRA Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) and Its Rivals

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) is one of 1,004 public companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MIRA Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MIRA Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MIRA Pharmaceuticals N/A -$11.98 million -0.95 MIRA Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.68 billion $153.43 million -2.56

MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than MIRA Pharmaceuticals. MIRA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIRA Pharmaceuticals N/A -293.51% -229.04% MIRA Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,992.57% -287.70% -33.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares MIRA Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MIRA Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIRA Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MIRA Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6704 19255 45708 970 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 74.98%. Given MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MIRA Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MIRA Pharmaceuticals peers beat MIRA Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, its oral pharmaceutical marijuana, MIRA-55, is under investigation for treating adult patients suffering from anxiety and cognitive decline, often associated with early-stage dementia. The company was formerly known as MIRA1a Therapeutics, Inc. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

