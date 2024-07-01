Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

