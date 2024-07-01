Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W cut shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,543,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,448,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,798,728.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,448,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,798,728.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,664 shares of company stock valued at $21,911,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 45.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 291.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 9.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQSP opened at $43.63 on Monday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $44.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -872.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

