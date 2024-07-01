Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on DENN. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Denny’s stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.00. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,187.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at $113,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

