Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXSL. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of BXSL opened at $30.62 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 55.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 253,504 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,540,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after buying an additional 200,109 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,740,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,866,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

