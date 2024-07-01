Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$38.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.40. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$41.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,057. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

