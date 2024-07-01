Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.45.

KOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

KOF opened at $85.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

