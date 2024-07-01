Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 362,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Volkswagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $81.93 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

