Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,843,800 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 48,493,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on Xiaomi in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Xiaomi Stock Up 2.3 %

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Xiaomi has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

