Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Decreases By 16.0%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Monday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

