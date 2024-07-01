Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

Shares of Yellow Pages stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1826 per share. This represents a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.