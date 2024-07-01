Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Update

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Zelira Therapeutics Trading Down 34.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDAF opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Zelira Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.29.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia and the United States. The company offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Australia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

