Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Update

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Zelira Therapeutics Trading Down 34.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDAF opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Zelira Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.29.
Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zelira Therapeutics
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Zelira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zelira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.