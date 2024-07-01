Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Grows By 21.4%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Surge Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $5.16 on Monday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 104.97%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

