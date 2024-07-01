William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.09. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.59 per share.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.12.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $203.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.70. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

