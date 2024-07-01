Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Martin Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Martin Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $3.23 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $125.97 million, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.80 million.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.